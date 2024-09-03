Singing the praises of Pasta alla Norma

Film a large deep skillet with about ½ inch of oil and set over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until it begins to color, about 30 seconds to 1 minute, then stir in the red pepper flakes, tomatoes and oregano. Cook, stirring, until the tomatoes are very soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the reserved pasta water and wine and continue cooking to make a thick sauce, another 5 to 8 minutes. Gently stir the roasted eggplant into the sauce. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Stir in most of the basil and half of the cheese. Serve garnished with more cheese and chopped basil.