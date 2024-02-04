A 27-year-old man is recovering at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after being shot in the stomach during an attempted robbery on the Green Line light-rail train headed eastbound Saturday night, police said.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

At about 7:30 p.m., St. Paul police and Metro Transit officers responded to calls of a person shot on the train near E. 12th Street and Robert Street. The suspect, who ran off the train after the shooting, has yet to be located, police said.

According to St. Paul police, the victim told officers he was being robbed while on the train when the shooting occurred. Officers with assistance from a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter searched the area in an attempt to find the suspect.

This story will be updated.



