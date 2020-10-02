Ukraine International Airlines has banned a traveler from all future flights after the woman opened an emergency door on a Boeing 737 and went for a walk on the wing as it was waiting at a gate in Kyiv. CNN reported the passenger had traveled from Turkey with her husband and children in the Aug. 31 incident. Other passengers heard her say she was "too hot" before she popped open the emergency exit and went outside. The airline criticized her for setting an inadequate "parental example" and said she may face "an exceptionally high financial penalty." Airport security and doctors on the scene determined she was "not under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."

Lunch to go

A 51-year-old man from St. Cloud was released from the Sherburne County jail in Elk River on Sept. 12, but as he left he decided to take with him a DoorDash delivery intended for a correctional officer. The Star News reported the officer contacted the former inmate to inquire about his $29.13 order; the man said he thought his family had sent it to him. He was cited for theft.

Oops!

An octogenarian in Parcoul-Chenaud, France, set off an explosion in his attempt to kill an annoying fly, the BBC reported in early September. Not realizing a gas canister in his home was leaking, the man used an electric fly swatter and caused an explosion that destroyed his kitchen and damaged the roof of his home. The man was mostly unharmed, but had to move to a local campsite while his family makes repairs to the home.

Make yourself at home

Three unnamed Metro-North Railroad employees were suspended without pay on Sept. 24 for turning a storage room under New York City's Grand Central Terminal into a man cave, complete with a television, refrigerator, microwave and futon, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Associated Press reported that investigators found the space after receiving an anonymous tip in February 2019 that the three had built a secret room where they would "hang out and get drunk and party."

Bizarre collections

Sept. 22 marked the 60th anniversary of the day 14-year-old scout Steve Jenne scored a memento of then-Vice President Richard Nixon's campaign visit to Jenne's hometown of Sullivan, Ill. Nixon took a bite of a buffalo barbecue sandwich, then set it down. "I looked around and thought, 'If no one else was going to take it, I am going to take it,' " Jenne told the Herald & Review, and it has been in a glass jar in Jenne's freezer ever since. In 1988, word of the sandwich earned Jenne a spot on "The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson," where he acquired half-eaten items from Carson, fellow guest Steve Martin, Tiny Tim and Henny Youngman.

Government in action

The Opa-Locka (Fla.) City Commission voted 4-1 on Sept. 9 to repeal a 13-year-old ordinance that made wearing saggy pants a crime, the Miami Herald reported. Around town, visitors can see signs reading, "No ifs, ands or butts ... It's the city law!" and showing two young men with low-riding waistbands, but Vice Mayor Chris Davis explained: "I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young African American men." The ACLU of Florida agreed.

Send your weird news items with subject line Weird News to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.