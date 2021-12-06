A two-vehicle crash on a snowy northern Minnesota highway has left a 20-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 71 south of Blackduck in Beltrami County, the State Patrol said.
Zennah M. Erickson, 19, of Park Rapids, Minn., was driving south when she lost control of her compact car and slid sideways into the path of a northbound pickup truck, the patrol said.
Her husband, Colton T. Erickson of Park Rapids, was killed, according to the patrol.
Zennah Erickson was hospitalized in Fargo with noncritical injuries, the patrol said. The pickup driver, Daryl J. Lundberg, 50, of Blackduck, was not hurt.
