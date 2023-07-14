The Maple Street pedestrian bridge over Interstate 94 in St. Paul is coming down this weekend, and part of the freeway will be shut down to get work done.

Eastbound lanes between Hwy. 52 and the Hwy. 10/61 interchange will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound lanes will be closed between the I-694/494 interchange in Oakdale and I-35E during the same timeframe.

Crews will demolish the bridge just east of Mounds Boulevard as part of construction related to the Gold Line, a bus rapid transit line that will connect downtown St. Paul with Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury. The 10-mile line will be the first rapid bus line in Minnesota that operates primarily within bus-only lanes.

The line with a budget of about $505.3 million is expected to begin operating in 2025.

Drivers will face another closure later this year when the Maple Street pedestrian bridge is rebuilt.