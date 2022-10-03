Pandemic frontline workers will each get $487.45 from the state, in a long-awaited recognition of people who played key roles as COVID-19 swept Minnesota.

State officials will send out payments to 1,025,655 people, significantly more than initially anticipated. The cash will start going out Wednesday, state leaders said.

Legislators and Gov. Tim Walz agreed in April to spend $500 million on worker payments after lengthy negotiations. They estimated that if 667,000 eligible workers qualified for the program, each person would get $750.

But the state was inundated with requests after opening the application process in June. Workers from many industries — health care, long-term care, courts, education, food service and more — were eligible for a chunk of the cash.

"These workers deserve our thanks and I'm grateful to be part of the program that gives them a token of our appreciation," Department of Labor and Industry temporary commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said in a statement.

Many Minnesotans made "extraordinary sacrifices" during the pandemic and their cash recognition is long-awaited and well-deserved, said Blissenbach, whose agency is administering the program.

Applicants whose requests were approved will receive their payments in one of two ways. Those who opted for a direct deposit will get that within seven to 10 business days and those who asked for a prepaid debit card loaded with the cash will receive the card in the mail within three to four weeks, according to the state.

The state received nearly 1.2 million applications for the funds, then went through a verification and appeal process before landing on the total of more than one million payments to workers.

"Minnesota's frontline workers ushered our state through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than earning this bonus and our immense gratitude," House Workforce and Business Development Committee Chairman Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a statement.