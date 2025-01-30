Foodies are already familiar with Sean Sherman’s journey, which includes the 2021 launch of Owamni, one of the most buzzed about restaurants in Twin Cities history. There’s also a lot of excitement about the James Beard Award winner’s plan to open a BBQ joint in the former Seward Co-op Creamery. But other than his dedication to Indigenous cooking, you might not know much about the acclaimed chef.
Owamni chef Sean Sherman discovers family secrets on PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’
The long-running series will also feature José Andrés.
“Finding Your Roots,” the long-running PBS series, helps fill in some blanks. In the episode premiering at 7 p.m. Tuesday on TPT, Sherman and chef José Andrés digest a lot about their family history.
Sherman, who taped his chats with host Henry Louis Gates Jr. over a full day in Brooklyn in March 2024, discovers nuggets about his ancestors, including a great-great-grandfather who was Black and served as a Buffalo Solider.
The episode provided the perfect excuse to learn more about Sherman and what brings him joy outside the kitchen. He spoke by phone last week while running errands.
Q: Were you a fan of the show before they called you?
A: I really wasn’t. I haven’t watched that much TV in my life. It’s hard to watch a whole series. It’s too much of a commitment. I’m more of a movie person. But my partner, Mecca [Bos], was a huge fan. When I told her they had reached out, she said, “What? That’s so big. You have to say yes.”
Q: What kind of movies?
A: I’m a huge David Lynch fan. I’m so sad that he passed away. I loved his version of “Dune.” I grew up on bad horror movies of the ‘80s. I would go to the VCR store and rent all the bad sci-fi. Dramas are not my favorite. I like getting out of the scope of real life.
Q: What is the last movie you saw in a theater?
A: “Nosferatu.” I liked it. The direction is interesting. He’s good with set design. But I was hoping it would be creepier and more gothic. It wasn’t scary, but it was pretty.
Q: On “Roots,” you talk about growing up with certain comfort foods like Sloppy Joes. Are there any dishes like that you still crave?
A: I’ve always had a weird craving for mashed potatoes and gravy. Maybe nachos. I feel like I lived off chips and salsa as a kid.
Q: Do you play music in the Owamni kitchen?
A: We do. Everyone gets a chance to pick the tunes. I love music. I probably have 1,500 LPs at home. I started collecting around high school. I have punk, classical, opera, I’m all over the place. I listen to a lot of jazz from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Coleman Hawkins. Max Roach. Those recordings are often live, so they are unique to that time and place. It’s such a slice of life.
Q: What do you and Mecca do to get away?
A: The beach is our happy place. I just took my first vacation in three years. We went to San Pancho [Mexico], about an hour north of Puerto Vallarta. We just wanted a nice little getaway where we could put our phones away, eat tacos and read books.
Q: What’s the last book you read?
A: In Mexico, I finished “James” by Percival Everett. It’s the perspective of the Huck Finn tale through the eyes of his friend, Jim. It talks about points in American history that “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” glosses over. It’s a really fun, interesting read.
Q: I know you said you don’t watch that much TV, but who are your favorite chefs who have become TV personalities?
A: That’s a tough one. I have a lot of great friends in that realm. I got the Julia Child Award in 2023, so I’ve watched a lot of her since then. I’ve gotten to know Jacques Pépin and his family pretty well. Those two are trailblazers.
Q: Any plans to do more TV yourself?
A: The format is really interesting. When I was doing “Roots,” they wanted to see tears on camera and that’s hard for me. I’m not an emotional person. But I want to lean into TV more. It’s something I’m getting used to. It’s a great platform to tell stories. I was on “Top Chef.” When I was in New York, I also shot some stuff with Lidia Bastianich. I’ve been playing around with an idea for my own show that would showcase the diversity of Indigenous culture through food. But in TV, things can move fast and unravel quickly.
The Minnesota Interview is a feature in which we dive deep into the personal side of public figures with special ties to our region and readers.
