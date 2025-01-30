Owamni chef Sean Sherman discovers family secrets on PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’

A: The format is really interesting. When I was doing “Roots,” they wanted to see tears on camera and that’s hard for me. I’m not an emotional person. But I want to lean into TV more. It’s something I’m getting used to. It’s a great platform to tell stories. I was on “Top Chef.” When I was in New York, I also shot some stuff with Lidia Bastianich. I’ve been playing around with an idea for my own show that would showcase the diversity of Indigenous culture through food. But in TV, things can move fast and unravel quickly.