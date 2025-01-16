Clint Eastwood’s legal thriller “Juror #2,” now streaming on Max, has plenty of twists and turns. But the biggest surprise to many might be the dramatic turn by cast member Cedric Yarbrough, an actor best known for comedies like “Reno 911!” and 2017’s “The House” with Will Ferrell. Minnesotans with long memories, though, will remember that the Burnsville native tackled plenty of serious roles while cutting his teeth on the Twin Cities theater scene in the 1990s.
Burnsville native and ‘Reno 911!’ star takes dramatic turn in new Clint Eastwood thriller
The Minnesota Interview: Cedric Yarbrough said his theater work in Minnesota helped prepare him for his role in the new movie “Juror #2.”
Yarbrough, 51, who also appeared as Toucan Sam in Jerry Seinfeld’s “Unfrosted” last year, spoke by Zoom on Monday from his Los Angeles home, right after rehearsing for a guest appearance on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood.”
Q: How are you doing? Are you safe?
A: I’m elated that my neighborhood has been spared. The fire that was in Runyon Canyon was the closest one to me. That one got snuffed out really quickly, but the impact is really real. The city is a little lost right now.
A lot of people have misconstrued ideas of what L.A. is. A lot of the rich were impacted, that’s for sure, but there’s also a lot of people affected who work in production, like costume designers and script supervisors, hardworking folks that came out here to make their dreams come true. A lot of people’s dreams have gone up in smoke.
Q: Is it weird working on a sitcom right now or is it kind of a relief?
A: Both. We definitely need the yuks. It’s also really nice to be around good-natured people who ask how you are and get real answers.
Q: I didn’t expect to see you in “Juror #2,” especially since you’re playing the kind of heavy Lee J. Cobb did in “12 Angry Men.” What’s been the reaction?
A: Mostly really, really positive. I got dramatic training at Minnesota State University. I’m still trying to impress my professors there — and my mom, who lives in Rosemount. Then I did stuff at places like Mixed Blood and Children’s Theatre.But when I got to L.A., my foot in the door was “Reno.” It can be difficult to break out of that comedy box. You constantly have to prove yourself.
Q: What was it like being directed by Eastwood?
A: To come back to drama and to do it with Mr. Eastwood wasn’t on the bingo card of my life. My second day on the film was this bridge scene in Savannah. It was 108 degrees. After a couple takes, he came up and pretended like he was going to hit me and then he whispered, “You’re killing it.” It was just really relaxing.
I also witness Clint really enjoying being Clint. For that scene, we had to block off traffic. When we finally let the cars go past, Clint went up to every car to thank them. They were flipping out. I was reminded how cool it is to be into people. Nicholas Hoult, the star, was the same way. On a day off, he rented out a theater and we all watched “Unforgiven.”
Q: Did Clint show up?
A: Unfortunately, he was sick. When you’re 93 years old, sometimes you need a day off.
Q: Did you get the sense it might be his last film?
A: Why retire if you don’t have to? I don’t see him stopping.
Q: You also recently played Toucan Sam in “Unfrosted,” the comedy about the invention of Pop-Tarts. What was it like working with so many great comedians?
A: Melissa McCarthy saved my butt on that. At one point, Jerry Seinfeld took my lines away from me and gave them to Snap, Crackle or Pop. So I improvised singing “Ave Maria” in this funeral scene between takes. Melissa told Jerry that it was so funny, he’d better put that in the movie. He did.
Q: You once told me your dream role would be the Moor in “Othello.” Denzel Washington is prepping to do that on Broadway. Did you throw your hat in the ring?
A: No, but I am putting my hat in the ring for the “Purple Rain” musical. I’m ready to play Prince’s dad or Morris Day or the bar owner. I’m not joking.
Q: Well, in the meantime, you could do “Othello” in Minneapolis.
A: True. Call me, Guthrie. Or I could do “The Odd Couple.” That would be easier.
Q: Who would you do it with and what part?
A: What about Sam Rockwell? I’ve gotten to know him a bit. You can see how clean my house is, but I wouldn’t mind playing Oscar.
Q: What’s next in Hollywood?
A: I’m shooting a Ryan Murphy project. It’s pretty hush-hush, but I will tell you I’m reuniting with Niecy Nash from “Reno” and working with the amazing Glenn Close. Just shows you that if you’re out here long enough, people ask you to come play with them.
The Minnesota Interview is a feature in which we dive deep into the personal side of public figures with special ties to our region and readers.
