‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White is coming back to compete on ‘Survivor’

“‘Survivor’ is not that dissimilar, which is a lot of times just people kind of kvetching about who’s tending the fire or they’re hangry because they haven’t had anything to eat,” he told NPR in 2022 about the connections between the two shows. “But then the music is making it feel like this is going to end up bad for somebody. And then you have these transitions of sharks in the water. And I was like, we do that in ‘White Lotus.’”