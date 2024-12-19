Minnesota’s Chloe Radcliffe goes from writing for Jimmy Fallon to taking famous comedians on bike rides

A: Not huge. When I was living in Minneapolis, I decided I wanted to bike to work. A friend of a friend of mine had a child’s mountain bike. It was way too small for me, but I loved it right away. I ride so much more in New York than I ever did in Minneapolis. It’s faster than the subway or a car. It’s my special “me” time. I can figure out problems or solve a joke I need to write. And I hate working out. I hate going to the gym or going to class. This means I don’t have to do any of that.