Eagan’s Eva Erickson doesn’t think RFK Jr. would last a day on ‘Survivor’

A: There’s a deleted scene from Episode 12 where I’m talking to Kamilla [Karthigesu] and Mitch [Guerra] about how we built a community out there that had core values centered on being supportive even when we were against each other. Kamilla was even supporting me when we were competing against each other in the fire-making challenge. At the final tribal council, Chrissy [Sarnowsky] tried to get Joe and I to attack each other, and we both said no. We would argue for why we should win but we wouldn’t argue about why the other should lose.