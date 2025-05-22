TV and Media

Eagan’s Eva Erickson doesn’t think RFK Jr. would last a day on ‘Survivor’

The season’s runner-up looks back on her relationship with Joe Hunter and how Minnesota hockey helped prepare her for the reality series.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 7:38PM
Eagan's Eva Erickson awaits to see who will win "Survivor" with Joe Hunter, left, and eventual winner Kyle Fraser. (CHUCK SNYDER/CBS)

Eva Erickson may have come just short of winning a big cash prize, but she’s still got that million-dollar smile.

The 25-year-old Minnesotan flashed her toothy grin constantly during a Zoom interview Thursday from Los Angeles the morning after viewers learned that she had finished second to Kyle Fraser on season 48 of “Survivor.” She is the only person from this state to ever place in the top two.

Erickson was as spirited as she ever was on the CBS series, talking freely about her time on Fuji, her unprecedented bond with castmate Joe Hunter and why she stepped into the role as spokesperson for people on the spectrum.

Q: Where did you watch the finale?

A: I watched from a theater in Culver City [Calif.] with most of the cast. It was such a whirlwind that I barely got to talk to my parents. They just told me how proud of me they were and all the things I’ve accomplished.

Q: It’s been almost a year since you taped the show. Was it hard to keep the secret of how you did?

A: It wasn’t hard at all because I love the suspense. I told my boyfriend, but my family didn’t even know. It was very fun dangling this over people’s heads for so long.

Q: Did you always plan to tell the cast during the competition that you were autistic?

A: I knew going in that I was going to tell one person, I know I needed someone who could be understanding and help me in case something happened. That one person was Joe. I was very nervous about telling everybody else because it would open the door to people who don’t accept autism the way they should. But when I did share, every single person was supportive. I was so grateful.

Q: I don’t think I’ve ever seen a season where the cast bonded so well. Was that just luck of the draw?

A: There’s a deleted scene from Episode 12 where I’m talking to Kamilla [Karthigesu] and Mitch [Guerra] about how we built a community out there that had core values centered on being supportive even when we were against each other. Kamilla was even supporting me when we were competing against each other in the fire-making challenge. At the final tribal council, Chrissy [Sarnowsky] tried to get Joe and I to attack each other, and we both said no. We would argue for why we should win but we wouldn’t argue about why the other should lose.

Q: Your friendship with Joe [who finished third] may be the most memorable aspect of the season. Where is that relationship now?

A: We live on opposite sides of the country. He’s in Sacramento. I’m in Providence, working on my Ph.D. I call him all the time. We talk so much. I met his wife. I’ll get to meet his kids soon. He met my boyfriend and my parents. I’m trying to get him to come to my cabin in Minnesota this summer.

Q: When the show was running, you went on social media to criticize Robert F. Kennedy Jr. What was behind that decision?

A: I did not go into this game thinking it could be a platform for me to be a spokesperson for autism. But after seeing the reaction to my story on TV, I realized I had power that could have an impact on the world. This is a time of so much misinformation and hate. I’ve gotten so many positive messages from people with autism and their parents.

Q: How do you think RFK would do on “Survivor”?

A: Hah. He would not last a day out there. He’d probably quit right after hitting the mud after the drop.

Q: If he were to call and say, “Hey, come to Washington and let’s talk,” would you go?

A: I certainly would. I’d love to give him a piece of my mind. I have a lot to say about autism, but I don’t think he’s ready to hear it.

Q: How did your love of hockey prepare you for this game?

A: Hockey has made me the person that I am. The sport is so gritty, intense and physical. You also have to depend on other people. That’s just like “Survivor.”

Q: What do you like to do when you’re back in Minnesota?

A: I’m back a lot, especially in the summer. I’ll be there this weekend for my sister’s graduation from St. Thomas. I love rollerblading around the lakes. At our cabin near Chippewa National Forest, I like water sports like jet skiing. We have these massive bonfires. If you’re looking at it from across the lake, you might think that our cabin is on fire.

Q: I guess you’ll now be in charge of lighting the fires?

A: Yeah, I got the skills.

Q: Do you see yourself doing any other reality shows?

A: I only want to do another season of “Survivor” and win. I’m not really a reality TV person.

Q: What about you and Joe teaming up for “The Amazing Race”?

A: That could be fun. Just the chance to travel with my best bud out there.

