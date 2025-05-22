Eagan’s Eva Erickson doesn’t think RFK Jr. would last a day on ‘Survivor’

Eva Erickson may have come just short of winning a big cash prize, but she’s still got that million-dollar smile.
The 25-year-old Minnesotan flashed her toothy grin constantly during a Zoom interview Thursday from Los Angeles the morning after viewers learned that she had finished second to Kyle Fraser on season 48 of “Survivor.” She is the only person from this state to ever place in the top two.
Erickson was as spirited as she ever was on the CBS series, talking freely about her time on Fuji, her unprecedented bond with castmate Joe Hunter and why she stepped into the role as spokesperson for people on the spectrum.
Q: Where did you watch the finale?
A: I watched from a theater in Culver City [Calif.] with most of the cast. It was such a whirlwind that I barely got to talk to my parents. They just told me how proud of me they were and all the things I’ve accomplished.
Q: It’s been almost a year since you taped the show. Was it hard to keep the secret of how you did?
A: It wasn’t hard at all because I love the suspense. I told my boyfriend, but my family didn’t even know. It was very fun dangling this over people’s heads for so long.
Q: Did you always plan to tell the cast during the competition that you were autistic?