Chisholm police issued temporary shelter-in-place order Tuesday night, few details yet

The Chisholm Police Department issued a brief shelter-in-place order for residents overnight in response to a shooting, but haven’t released details on any injuries, fatalities or arrests.
There is no threat to the public, Police Chief James Vukad said in a news release, and they aren’t seeking additional suspects. The investigation continues, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Unit was on-site.
The shelter-in-place order was issued before midnight on Tuesday, involving an “active incident” in the area of the 100 block of 5th Street NW. and surrounding blocks, according to a news release. Officials asked residents to stay indoors, avoid the area and follow instructions from law enforcement.