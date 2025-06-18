Greater Minnesota

Chisholm police issued temporary shelter-in-place order Tuesday night, few details yet

The Iron Range police department said the BCA is processing the scene.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 3:26PM

The Chisholm Police Department issued a brief shelter-in-place order for residents overnight in response to a shooting, but haven’t released details on any injuries, fatalities or arrests.

There is no threat to the public, Police Chief James Vukad said in a news release, and they aren’t seeking additional suspects. The investigation continues, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Unit was on-site.

The shelter-in-place order was issued before midnight on Tuesday, involving an “active incident” in the area of the 100 block of 5th Street NW. and surrounding blocks, according to a news release. Officials asked residents to stay indoors, avoid the area and follow instructions from law enforcement.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

