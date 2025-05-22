Minnesota’s Eva Erickson finishes second on ‘Survivor’

Eva Erickson, who was born in St. Paul and grew up in Eagan, placed second in the 48th season of “Survivor,” the highest finish for a Minnesotan in the show’s long history.
Minneapolis’ Laurel Johnson from season 36 and St. Paul’s Carolyn Wiger from season 44 both came in third.
Kyle Fraser, a Brooklyn lawyer who didn’t appear to be an early threat, came on strong at the end on Wednesday’s episode to take the title and the million-dollar prize.
Erickson, currently a PhD candidate at Brown University, stood out by being the series’ first openly autistic contestant, which she shared in the fifth episode, a revelation that caused host Jeff Probst to cry. Her condition sometimes led to moments of overstimulation.
In the three-hour season finale, she sobbed uncontrollably while practicing for a fire-making challenge. Her closest ally, Joe Hunter, offered to take her place in the showdown that would determine who would end up in the final three.
Erickson turned him down.
“No way in hell am I going to let you build a fire instead of me,” she said as the California fire captain pleaded to save her.
The relationship between Erickson and Hunter, who finished third, was the most compelling storyline this season and will be remembered long after Fraser wraps up his tour of talk-show appearances.