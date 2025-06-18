Man convicted of back-to-back carjackings in Shakopee and Bloomington is sentenced to prison

A judge has imposed a prison term of more than seven years for a man who carried out back-to-back carjackings on the same day in two Minneapolis suburbs and stabbed one of his victims before his arrest while running from police.
Nathan Mathias Sughroue, 32, of Indianola, Neb., was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the crimes on June 16, 2024, first in Shakopee and soon afterward in Bloomington.
Along with his sentence of seven years and one month in prison, Sughroue was ordered to serve three years of supervision upon release and pay $1,400 in restitution to his victims.
For the same incidents, Sughroue remains charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree carjacking. A hearing regarding those charges is scheduled for July 1.
Ahead of sentencing, prosecutors argued in a court filing for Sughroue to receive a term of more than eight years, pointing out that his victims “will suffer long-term consequences as the result of his actions.”
Namely, they continued, the driver he targeted in Shakopee was “a 16-year-old girl with just a few months of experience driving a car. This dangerous and frightening experience is likely to remain a bitter and painful memory for the rest of this girl’s life.”
Sughroue’s next carjacking “was particularly cruel,” the filing read. “He nearly killed this man. As [he] lay on the pavement near a gas pump, with blood gushing profusely from his neck from stab wounds the defendant created, the defendant callously left him for dead and sped away in his vehicle.”
Defense attorneys sought a sentence of 6¼ years, telling the court in writing that the death of Sughroue’s father deeply affected him as an 11-year-old. They also pointed out that Sughroue suffers from depression and anxiety, and has struggled with substance abuse for many years.