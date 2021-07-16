'Schmigadoon!'

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple whose rocky relationship gets tested when they're trapped in a city engaged in an ongoing musical. Broadway fans will delight in the loving spoofs of "The Music Man," "Oklahoma!" and "The Sound of Music." But they'll mostly appreciate how Barry Sonnenfeld directs the musical numbers with very few cuts or close-ups, just like Hollywood did in the good ol' days.

Now streaming on Apple TV Plus

Frances O'Connor as Kate.

'The End'

Three generations of mopers wrestle with the notion of death in this new series that manages to find comedic moments in the darkest of subjects. Frances O'Connor is terrific as a doctor who becomes an advocate for assisted dying even as she tries to convince her repressed mother to abandon her suicide plans.

7 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury'

Each episode of this six-part docu-series focuses on a different conflict that has played a major role in the ongoing quest to rule the highly coveted city. At times you'll feel like you're watching a spinoff of "Game of Thrones" with events as shocking as any Red Wedding.

9 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'Sexy Beasts'

The latest dating game borrows a page from "The Masked Singer" by having its contestants don costumes during their initial encounters. Comic Rob Delaney provides the quips as you watch a "panda" flirt with a "mouse." In the end, none of the suitors can be disappointed; underneath the heavy makeup, every player is a fox.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix

Hooch

'Turner & Hooch'

Fans of the 1989 comedy (yes, we exist) will be devastated to learn in the opening moments of this reboot that Tom Hanks' cop character has perished, leaving his latest canine partner to his son. That's the only downbeat moment in a police procedural so Disney-fied that police brutality is limited to kicking your dog out of bed. Josh Peck ("Drake & Josh") does a nice job of being both cuddly and ferocious, especially during a G-rated homage to "Die Hard."

Starts streaming Wednesday on Disney Plus