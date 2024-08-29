Monday at 4 p.m. was the only chance we had to go to the fair, so we headed out there despite heat advisories and warnings of yet another brutal thunderstorm. When we walked past the entrance, we remembered pausing there last year for a photo with our loved one who is now tormented by cancer. It had been his first time to the fair and, as the only native Minnesotans among the adults in our group, I remembered how proud I was that day that everyone was having such a good time. Our family had been no stranger to tragedy and discord the previous few years, but who couldn’t bond over Sweet Martha’s chocolate chip cookies?