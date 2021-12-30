Thomas Rhett

It's been awhile since the Twin Cities has been host to a big name on New Year's Eve. Saturday's NHL Winter Classic with the Minnesota Wild playing the Blues at Target Field —including a free fan festival before the game — helped draw Rhett to the Twin Cities. The country star will perform at the game, but the night before he'll give a full show at the Wild's usual home, Xcel Energy Center. The son of '90s Nashville star Rhett Atkins, Rhett has scored more than 15 No. 1 country hits, including "Die a Happy Man," "Marry Me" and the latest, "Country Song." Cole Swindell and Conner Smith start the NYE party. (8:30 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $55-$275, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Turf Club residencies

Twin Cities music lovers weirdly look forward to January, thanks to St. Paul's warmest music room and its annual run of monthlong residency shows. Every Sunday this month will feature acoustic blues/folk wizard Charlie Parr, who returned to the road this fall with another masterful album, "Last of the Better Days Ahead." He has Portal III also lined up for Week 1 (7:30 p.m., $15-$17, first-avenue.com). On Mondays, the Turf welcomes back sibling harmonizers the Cactus Blossoms and their ace twang band, who are previewing a third LP due out Feb. 11 and have Brianna Kočka opening their first set (7:30 p.m., $20-$25). On the more experimental end, Andrew Broder of Fog and Cloak Ox notoriety invites his wide array of boundary-pushing music friends every Wednesday starting with Velvet Negroni, Dave King and Greta Ruth (8 p.m., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $12-$15).

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Bollywood NYE Dance

Swivel your hips, shimmy and bust those Bollywood moves on New Year's Eve at Dancing Ganesha. The Indian restaurant in downtown Minneapolis will open up the dance floor as DJs Sharabi and Areeb from Tantric Beatz spin upbeat music in Bollywood style with a mix of Western influences. Dancers can also get a taste of bhangra, the centuries-old energetic folk dance and music from northern India, and other South Asian rhythms to dance 2021 away. (10 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., 1100 Harmon Place, Mpls., $20-$30, 612-501-6931, vitalculture.com/events/detail/bollywood-nye-dance-Event-Tickets)

SHEILA REGAN

Slide into the new year

Grab the clan and bring in the new year with outdoor fun. Three Rivers Park District hosts an afternoon of sledding fun. Dress warm for the thrill of careening down snow-laced hills. Warm up by a fire and make sticky and sweet s'mores. (Noon-4 p.m. Fri., Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington, 763-559-6700, threeriversparkdistrict.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Last call for Highpoint show

The Minneapolis Institute of Art's stellar exhibition "The Contemporary Print: 20 Years at Highpoint Editions," which showcases 175 prints in a variety of styles and techniques, closes Jan. 9. The show is a celebration of Minneapolis' achievements in printmaking, and signifies a monumental acquisition for Mia that includes work from 40 artists such as Julie Mehretu, Julie Buffalohead and Dyani White Hawk. Highpoint Center for Printmaking is a unique, community-oriented organization that has made printmaking more available in the Upper Midwest. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. & Fri.-Sun. 10-9 Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., $16-$20, free for 17 and younger, artsmia.org, masks recommended.)

ALICIA ELER

Tim Sparks

The well traveled Minnesota guitar star is a one-man festival of nations. He can play in many ethnic styles, from Brazilian and Greek to Russian and Klezmer. Promising a repertoire of jazz, roots, Beatles and Jewish music, Sparks will be accompanied by a top-notch rhythm section of drummer Jay Epstein and bassist Gary Raynor, who played on the debut disc of Rio Nido, the vintage jazz trio that made Sparks locally famous. (7:30 p.m. Mon., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $10-$15, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

'Don't Look Now'

Nicolas Roeg's chilling, time-bending 1973 classic features Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie as parents, grieving the loss of their daughter, who escape to a vacation in the spookiest possible place: Venice. Soon, they're haunted by visions of their child, crones and a specter that means them harm. (Showtimes vary, Sun.-Tue., Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Mpls., $8, trylon.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

Kiss the Tiger's 'Stone Baby'

After her band's breakout year in 2021 thanks to their visceral album "Vicious Kid," KTT singer Meghan Kreidler is starting out 2022 by melding her work as a professional theater actor with her rocker hijinks. The Trademark Theater-produced "Stone Baby" is reportedly an "origins story" that will blend spoken-word and storytelling performances with the group's live show, with different musical openers every Wednesday in January starting with Diane of D Mills & the Thrills. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Icehouse, $20-$40, icehousempls.com)

C.R.

