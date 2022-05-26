Kraftwerk

It's only the third time the German electronic music pioneers have hit the Twin Cities since reforming in the late-'90s, and if it's anything like the last one it's bound to be a visual spectacle and a masterful musical odyssey. Their 2022 outing is a continuation of the 3-D Tour that came to the Northrop in 2015, but with a few alternating tunes wrapped around classics such as "Autobahn" and "The Robots." Nerdy stuff, but so fun. (8:30 p.m. Wed., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $44-$90, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Sigur Ros

This veteran Icelandic band's music has been labeled ambient, post-rock, blissed-out soundscapes — oh, it doesn't matter what you call it. It doesn't matter if you can't understand singer Jonsi's words (some in Icelandic, some in gibberish he calls Vonlenska) because Sigur Ros is one of the most transfixing live acts in popular music. With keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson rejoining the lineup this year, the group is making its first U.S. tour in six years, promising to preview new material from its upcoming album, its first since 2013. (8 p.m. Tue. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $59.50-$150.50, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Minnesota Orchestra

The final fortnight of Osmo Vänskä's 19-year tenure as music director begins with concerts that feature the Sphinx Virtuosi, a string orchestra of young Black and Latinx musicians, performing works by Xavier Foley and Alberto Ginastera before joining pianist Juho Pohjonen, the Minnesota Orchestra and its concertmaster, Erin Keefe, for some Mendelssohn. Concluding the program is a poignant premiere, the lone symphony of Finnish composer Jaakko Kuusisto, who died in February. His brother, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra artistic partner Pekka Kuusisto, completed the score. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. June 3 and 4; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $99-$30; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Cecile McLorin Salvant

The much-celebrated, Grammy-grabbing jazz vocalist has distinguished herself with inspired interpretations of the genre's archives. On this year's "Ghost Song," her sixth and most ambitious album, she addresses more contemporary material by the likes of Kate Bush, Sting and Gregory Porter as well as unexpected nuggets from "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Threepenny Opera." While her readings are remarkable, the 32-year-old truly stands out on her originals. The title track is a modern spiritual with twists and turns, and "I Lost My Mind" is an aptly titled swirling sonic adventure, while "Moon Song" is late-night melancholy and "Thunderclouds" is glisteningly optimistic. Another masterwork from a young master, who kicks off her tour in Minneapolis. (7 & 9 p.m. Thu. The Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$50, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Freddie Gibbs

After landing a Grammy nomination last year for best rap album with the Alchemist-co-produced "Alfredo," the blue-collar wordsmith from Gary, Ind., crossed over into acting via the movie "Down With the King." Now he's back in rapper mode with a strong new Rick Ross-featuring single, "Ice Cream," and his so-called Space Rabbit Tour with openers Zack Fox, MIKE and Redveil. (8 p.m. Sat., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $42-$82, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

National Tap Dance Day 2022

Put a little rhythm into your Memorial Day weekend plans by checking out a day filled with tap dances, put together by Keane Sense of Rhythm. The company has a whole weekend of classes and workshops planned and a public performance featuring tappers of all ages. Grab a snack and beverage from Dock & Paddle, take in the breeze from Como Lake along with some footwork wizardry. Keane Sense of Rhythm's Youth Tap Ensemble will perform, along with other tap groups. (2-4 p.m. Sat., Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, free, tapcompany.org/national-tap-dance-day.)

SHEILA REGAN

'Moonlit Walk Home'

Sisters/singers/theatermakers Christina Baldwin and Jennifer Baldwin Peden perform an "operatic/music theater piece." The words come from the poetry of their mother, Fern Green Baldwin, and the music is by Daniel Nass. The "hyperlocal" show aims to capture the scents and scenes of life in rural Minnesota. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. [sold out], Nautilus Music-Theater, 308 E. Prince St., #190, St. Paul, $10-$40, nautilusmusictheater.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Cey Adams: ETCetera 40 Years of Art & Design

Brooklyn-based artist/designer Cey Adams, best known for his graffiti work and as the founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings, exhibits 40 years of his work at NewStudio Gallery in St. Paul. His work focuses on deconstructing design and paper elements, many of which he collects at vintage and estate sales and then transforms them into collages that he likens to "improvisational jazz." For this exhibition, Adams revisits ideas he's worked on since 1980, such as paintings that explore American brand loyalty. He also works with companies such as Pabst Blue Ribbon, Pepsi and Levi's. (Ends Aug. 12. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 651-285-2287 or newstudiogallery.com)

ALICIA ELER

Minnesota Songkran Festival

The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota invites Midwesterners to experience the customs and traditions of Thai New Year. Competitive eaters will gorge themselves with sweet fruit during a papaya-eating contest. Witness Muay Thai matches, performances, arts, crafts and authentic cuisine. Ride along in a tuk-tuk or sam lor , visit the Thai Temple Blessing booths and regional exhibits. (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. State Capitol, 75 W. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Paul. thaiculturemn.us.)

MELISSA WALKER

'Unscripted Stories'

City of Nations Storytelling Studio created this documentary to give voice to the East African business owners whose properties were damaged in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. Directed by Hussein Noor, the film checks in on what they've been up to in the last two years. (7 p.m. Fri., Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls., Free, registration required at eventbrite.com.)