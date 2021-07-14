'Never Have I Ever'

Mindy Kaling continues to pay homage to John Hughes' films — with one important difference. While the "Sixteen Candles" director had no time for diversity, show creator Kaling embraces it, especially in the second season of this lovable teen comedy about an Indian-American girl bumbling her way through high school. The stakes are higher this time around as her posse deals with abusive boyfriends, eating disorders and getting suspended. John McEnroe is so pitch perfect as the fiery narrator, you'll wish he recorded every audiobook on the market. Netflix

In 'Icon: Music Through the Lens' you learn the back story to this photo of Madonna.

'Icon: Music Through the Lens'

Rock photographers get their close-ups in the six-part documentary in which you'll learn loads of music trivia, like why Bob Dylan looks so blurry on that "Blonde on Blonde" album cover and how Madonna ended up sucking on a lollipop in one of her most iconic pics. The series would have benefited from more commentary from the rockers themselves but the shooters seem to relish their chance to take center stage. 9 p.m. Fridays, TPT, Ch. 2

'Heist'

This docu-series sets out to dazzle with the intricate details behind elaborate robberies, but the central characters end up looking more like sympathetic saps than mastermind criminals. Be prepared to be conned yourself: The crook sharing her story in the first two installments turns out to be an actor, a fact that isn't revealed until the end of her tale. Netflix

Florence Pugh in 'Lady Macbeth.'

'Lady Macbeth'

If "Black Widow" was your intro to fiercely talented British actor Florence Pugh, you are in luck. Although she's only 25, she has put together an impressive résumé quickly, including "King Lear," a Shakespeare adaptation, and "Lady Macbeth," which sounds like it's Shakespeare but isn't. Pugh plays the title character, an Englishwoman in the 1800s who bristles at the restrictions placed on her because of her gender and class. Stuck in a loveless marriage, she finally rebels in a way that makes her namesake look like a sweetie pie. AMC Plus, Amazon

'Paris Is Burning'

Jennie Livingston's landmark 1990 documentary about the New York vogue culture of the 1980s was so far ahead of its time that we're still mining its lingo for catchphrases. If you want to see the real "Pose," it's here. Livingston shows us the drag "houses," the ferocious performances and the behind-the-scenes drama of a culture that was reaching its apogee at the same time as AIDS was ripping the gay community apart. Apple TV, Criterion Channel