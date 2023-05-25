Osseo Middle School students who successfully led a campaign to get a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow named Blizzo will get to see the truck Thursday.

Sixth graders in teacher Ann Mack's history class pushed hard for the name — a nod to the music superstar Lizzo — during MnDOT's 2023 "Name a Snowplow" contest, which asked Minnesotans to vote on a list of names submitted by the public.

Blizzo garnered nearly 15,000 votes in the online contest, good for a second-place finish and have a snow plow named after the Grammy-winning artist. The truck will stop by the school at 9 a.m.

The hip-hop artist was blown away after learning about the student's efforts and the final vote tally.

"Of all the awards I've received, this by far is the highest honor," she said in a video tweet days after MnDOT announced the results. "To know that there a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt ... or freeze."

Lizzo, who started her career in Minneapolis, also gave a big shoutout to the Osseo students during the 48-second video.

"Thank you for nominating moi for the recipient of this esteemed honor. Thank you so much for supporting me."

The Class of 2023 and their assigned districts also includes "Clearopathtra" (northeast Minnesota), "Better Call Salt" (central Minnesota), "Han Snowlo" (south central Minnesota), "Blader Tot Hotdish" (northwest Minnesota), "Scoop! There It Is" (southeast Minnesota) and "Sleetwood Mac" (west-central Minnesota).

MnDOT in 2020 was the first transportation department in the country to launch a snowplow-naming contest in an effort to bring some levity to winter.

The contest could return for a fourth year in 2024, said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer.