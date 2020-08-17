A 8-year-old girl was wasting away physically from a lack of food and was tied up in a sleeping bag as a form of punishment in the time leading up to her death in the family's Elk River apartment, according to murder charges filed Monday against her father and step-mother.

Brett J. Hallow, 30, and Sarah K. Hallow, 28, were each charged in Sherburne County District Court with second-degree murder and first-degree murder in connection with the death Thursday of Autumn Hallow at their home in the Depot at Elk River Station apartment complex.

The Hallows were jailed Friday and remain held with scheduling of an initial court appearance still pending. Court records do not show an attorney for either of them.

An autopsy of Autumn's body found fatal injuries pointing to her being asphyxiated and suffering blows to her head.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office described Autumn as being "markedly cachetic," based her scant fatty tissue, atrophied muscle and significant hair loss.

She weighed 45 pounds at the time of her death, the examination determined.

Sarah Hallow

Along with the Hallows and Autumn, the family includes children ages 3, 6 and 10.