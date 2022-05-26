Brooklyn Center has a new police chief. Kallace McDaniel was hired as the city's top cop Thursday and will begin work in the north metro suburb June 27, said City Manager Dr. Reggie Edwards.

"He has our confidence and support in this important role," Edwards said in a statement confirming the appointment.

Brooklyn Center had been without a police chief April 2021 when Tim Gannon resigned after Daunte Wright's killing by police sparked protests and calls for reform. Over the past year, a third of Brooklyn Center's officers resigned after the city was rocked by Wright's shooting by police officer Kimberly Potter, who also resigned from the department and was found guilty of manslaughter in December.

The city hired Twin Cities-based DRI Consulting to conduct a national search for candidates and had 10 applicants. Over the past six months, the city conducted surveys, focus groups, interview panels and a community "Meet and Greet" session involving more than 200 participants to collect input, and used the feedback in making the decision.

"I want to give a heartfelt thank you to the community members, stakeholders and staff who helped us reach this important decision for our community," Edwards said.

McDaniel becomes the city's second Black police chief. Trevor Hampton held the position from 1992 to 1994, according to the city.

McDaniel most recently worked as a lieutenant for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, where he supervised 57 deputies in the Court Services Division. During his 13-year career there, he also worked in specialty areas, including Community Engagement, Homeland Security, Investigations, the Adult Detention Center, Narcotics and the Violent Offender Task Force.

McDaniel also helped provide security for two U.S. presidential inaugurations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Studies from St. Cloud State University with a minor in Human Relations.

McDaniel called himself "a great listener and good healer" when he spoke during a community "Meet and Greet" May 16 as he was introduced as one of the finalists. Kathy Hughes, director of security for the Robbinsdale School District and former emergency communications director for the city of Minneapolis and captain with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, was the other finalist.

"Part of coming to this community, being a community engagement team advocate, is getting community policing and the community back together," McDaniel said that night. "It has been a tough three years for everyone."

McDaniel's arrival comes as the city moves forward in remaking its Police Department. Last year, the City Council passed a series of reforms that include using social workers and other trained professionals to respond to medical, mental health and social needs calls that don't require police.

The Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act also prohibits police from making arrests for low-level offenses and requires the city to use unarmed civilians to handle minor traffic violations. The reforms also would establish a new city department to oversee public safety.

With McDaniel's appointment, Edwards also thanked Tony Gruenig, who was previously a Brooklyn Center police commander, who has filled in as interim police chief, and led the Police Department "through one, if not its most challenging times."