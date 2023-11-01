An Osseo gun shop and shooting range that has served the community for the past decade has abruptly shut its doors.

In a message to customers last week, owners cited the "prevailing business environment" as one of the reasons for the sudden closing of the Osseo Gun Club and Pro Shop at 22 NW. 4th Street, near Osseo Senior High School. Operations ceased Oct. 22.

In an email Wednesday morning, owner Chris Williamson also said he was retiring.

"The owners and staff want to thank all concerned for their business over the years and we wish everyone the best," he said.

The news hit many hard, Williamson said. "We had employees and customers crying when we told them we were closing," he said.

Williamson said staffers will be contacting customers to schedule times for items to be picked up. The store also is working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to expedite approval for all National Firearms Act (NFA) items for pickup, he added.

The Osseo Gun Club stopped billing for monthly memberships on Sept. 19, Williamson said. Prepaid and lifetime members can show their Osseo club cards for use at any Bill's Gun Shop location and get a discounted new membership there, he said.

Williamson opened the Osseo Gun Club in 2014. It featured a 20-lane range and offered firearm rentals, gun safety and permit-to-carry classes and leagues.

The club has operated fairly quietly over the years, but became the center of a controversy in 2021 after it sent out an email advertising ammunition for customers' "trip to the hood." At the time, Williamson said the email was "completely unacceptable" and had been sent without approval. The store also issued an apology.

Customers or members with questions about the store's closure can email closureinfomn@gmail.com.