A gun shop in Osseo is facing heavy criticism on social media after it sent an e-mail advertising ammunition for customers' "trip to the hood."

Several customers left unfavorable reviews on the Osseo Gun Club and Pro Shop's Facebook page after getting the e-mail late last week. The store's Facebook page has since been deactivated.

But many have shared an image of the advertisement listing nine different styles of firearms that "just arrived." The e-mail also lists Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter and SDVE40 handguns as its March specials.

Near the bottom of the e-mail and in parentheses, the ad reminds shoppers that "we have 30 rnd mags for your trip to the hood."