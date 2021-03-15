Will win/should win:

Yuh-jung Youn

"Minari"

Role: Soonja, the grandmother from South Korea who helps a family come together.

In her favor: American audiences are unlikely to be familiar with this Korean star, a fact she capitalizes on by repeatedly surprising us with Soonja's bluntly hilarious behavior. A veteran who's also sort of a newcomer, she may strike a nice balance for voters.

Then again: Does her unfamiliarity leave her without a voting constituency?

The rest:

Maria Bakalova

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Role: Tutar, Borat's long-suffering but surprisingly game daughter.

In her favor: Not only is there a huge level of difficulty in writer/star Sacha Baron Cohen's improvised way of working with nonprofessionals, but Bakalova completely vanishes into her role.

Then again: Bakalova has a future in the movie biz but she doesn't have much of a past. The others in her category all do.

Glenn Close

"Hillbilly Elegy"

Role: Grandmother Mamaw, who connects the main character to his Southern roots and helps him escape them.

In her favor: Eight times, Oscar voters have sent her to the ceremony with a nomination, so it's clear Close's peers admire her acting and ability to pull off heinous wigs.

Then again: As with her last nod for "The Wife," they may not be willing to hold their noses long enough to reward good work in a dog of a movie.

Olivia Colman

"The Father"

Role: Anne, who's struggling to figure out what's best for her ailing dad.

In her favor: Colman is a perfect 1-for-1, winning two years ago for the flashy "The Favourite." Similar to her work on TV's "Broadchurch," this is a more realistic but deeply emotional role. Also, the Oscars love a Brit.

Then again: The performance would have to be undeniable for her to win again so soon, and this may not be that.

Amanda Seyfried

"Mank"

Role: Actor Marion Davies, whose nickname reputedly is the source of the word "Rosebud" in "Citizen Kane."

In her favor: Audiences have been divided on whether to invest in an inside-Hollywood story from 80 years ago, but everyone agrees Seyfried's spontaneity breathes life into the drama.

Then again: Her momentum seems to have dissipated as new contenders have emerged.

Missed the cut:

Ellen Burstyn

"Pieces of a Woman"

Role: Elizabeth, a wealthy and manipulative mother.

Why she had a chance: Burstyn humanizes what could be a stock villain role. It would have been a great story for her to earn her first nomination since "Requiem for a Dream," two decades ago. Refreshingly, she was open about wanting it.

Then again: She has been absent in the awards conversation this season.