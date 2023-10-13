Prep Spotlight, a series of high school football games streamed for free at startribune.com, this week features a game from atop the Class 4A rankings: Totino-Grace at Orono, a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff.

Here's a look at the details:

Records: Orono is 6-0 and ranked second, Totino-Grace 5-1 and ranked fourth. Totino-Grace's loss was to Hutchinson, ranked fifth in Class 4A. They have a common opponent. Each played at SMB, Orono winning 49-13 and Totino-Grace winning 35-7.

Key players: Justin Kuharski has carried it 83 times and averages 95 yards rushing per game for Totino-Grace. Marquel Keten hasn't rushed as often, 46 times, but he averages 9.3 yards per carry. Tyler Wagner has made only nine catches for Totino-Grace, but three went for touchdowns. Orono leans on quarterback Charlie Cordes, who completes nearly 70 percent of his passes. Running back Liam Rodgers has rushed 102 times for 734 yards and eight touchdowns. Owen Barkley has carried it not even half as often (48 rushes) but has scored seven touchdowns.

Last season: Orono went 6-5 and lost to Zimmerman 20-3 in the Section 6 final. Totino-Grace went 1-8 and lost to East Ridge 40-14 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. This season Totino-Grace returned to Class 4A.

The Prep Spotlight games are produced by Neighborhood Sports Network. The stream, linked to here, will be live at 7 p.m. Friday at startribune.com/sports.