Twins
Twins swept by Orioles in 15-2 rout that drops them below .500 entering All-Star break
Joe Ryan struck out 10 before the roof caved in on him and his teammates before an unhappy crowd at Target Field.
www.startribune.com
Orioles smash Twins 15-2
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 15-2 on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Twins
Souhan: Joe Pohlad feeling 'urgency' as Twins falter
The new Twins boss sounded frustrated during an interview with the Star Tribune.
Twins
Twins prospect David Festa hopes Futures Game helps him take next step
After getting a taste of the major league, the pitcher says he feels ready to grow into a role on the Twins' roster.
Local
As motorcycle deaths rise, officials promote safety training
A lack of skill, particularly when navigating curves or attempting to avoid road hazards, is contributing to the high death toll, officials say.