Q: Are there going to be more episodes of "Emily in Paris" and "Anne With an E"? I enjoyed both of them on Netflix.

A: "Anne With an E" appears to be done. In 2019, Canada's CBC — which was a broadcaster of the show — announced it would no longer be making deals with Netflix. Such deals, one executive said, did not benefit Canada's own TV industry. Not long after that, CBC and Netflix announced that "Anne's" third season was its last. There have been discussions about reviving the series, but nothing has come of it so far. Still, producers have more than once adapted the original source material, the novel "Anne of Green Gables," and it is possible that will be visited again.

As for "Emily," the latest series from "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star has received an order for a second season. And those of you who were "SATC" fans should know that "And Just Like That," a revival of "SATC," is in the works for HBO Max with returning co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. (Kim Cattrall will not be back.) Ten episodes are planned with production starting in the spring.

Half-baked 'Beauty'

Q: There was a new show called "The Baker and the Beauty" that lasted only about four or five episodes. Would you know if it is coming back?

A: There are no plans for it. Based on an Israeli series, it aired for nine episodes on ABC in 2020. It was also reportedly among the least-watched shows on the network. ABC decided not to continue it and so far, no one else has, either.

Unlucky ending

Q: We love watching "Lucky Dog" on Saturday morning on CBS. On Jan. 2, it showed the sign Lucky Dog Ranch; however, the trainers and vet were all different. What happened to Brandon McMillan? I hope this change is temporary.

Brandon McMillan, host of “Lucky Dog.”

A: McMillan announced in October 2020 that he had done his last episode of the series, which he had been hosting since 2013. In an Instagram post, McMillan said, "As the years went on big money started pouring into the show, which meant more cooks in the kitchen making decisions. This is where Hollywood can take a great idea and turn it into a money-driven business. When the fun gets taken out of a TV show then it's no longer fun to show up."

