We truly find peace at the water's edge. I grew up spending my summers at our family cabin near Pequot Lakes, Minn. My 90-some-year-old father still spends more than six of the warmer months there.

I always wanted my own lake cabin. Maybe one that is year- round. And after looking for more than 40 years, we bought not one but two places on the east side of Lake Mille Lacs. There is a "beach house" and a year-round "lodge."

Being two hours from home and less than an hour from the family lake cabin near Pequot has turned out to be just about perfect for us.

Last year was a very challenging year for many, but did not deter our granddaughters from attempting their first experience at water skiing and wakeboarding. We are pleased and proud that they were successful.

We look forward to the many friends and family that will enjoy our places. They, too, may find peace at the water's edge.

Bruce and Sherry Werre, Stillwater