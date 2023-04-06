Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gunfire outside a Target store Thursday morning left one person dead, officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the Target in the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue, near the White Bear Avenue exit from Interstate 94, and a victim was taken to nearby St. Paul Fire Station 24 for emergency medical aid, according to the fire department. An SUV with a shattered rear window was parked in the fire station driveway behind crime scene tape. A body next to the vehicle was removed from the scene at 11:40 a.m.

The Target has temporarily closed, while customers and employees were let out.

"Following a fatal shooting in the parking lot of our East Saint Paul store this morning, we can confirm that all other guests and team members are safe. Our team immediately called 911 and secured the store," Target spokesperson Joe Unger said in a statement. "The Saint Paul Police Department is on-site, and the store will be closed for the remainder of the day as they investigate. Target will provide law enforcement with any information needed, and we will refer additional questions to them at this time."

Police said they will have more to say about the incident later Thursday. It is the city's eighth homicide of 2023.

