One person was fatally shot Monday evening in a retail area in Coon Rapids.
The shooting happened near the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
KARE-TV reported that the shooting took place outside the Cub Foods near Hwy. 10 and Hanson Boulevard.
Further details were not immediately available.
STAFF REPORT
