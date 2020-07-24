One person was killed and another seriously injured late Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Nowthen.

First responders were called to Viking Boulevard, west of Hwy. 47, at 4:10 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. A westbound passenger car and an eastbound pickup truck had crashed head-on into each other.

One driver died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. It did not say which vehicle that driver was in. The other driver was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis with serious injuries.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.