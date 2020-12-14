Light snow on Sunday caused several vehicle crashes, including one that was fatal, across the Twin Cities metro area.
The State Patrol said one person was killed in the crash at Hwy. 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan on Sunday evening. A separate afternoon crash on Insterstate 35W at 90th Street in Bloomington caused serious injuries, according to the patrol.
The northbound lanes near both crash sites were closed Sunday evening.
The Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service advised drivers to slow down due to the poor conditions.
"The snow earlier today as made for some very icy patches on the roads," the NWS tweeted Sunday night.
Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440
