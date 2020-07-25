One person died Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash that closed a southbound portion of Hwy. 280 in St. Paul for several hours.

Map: Hwy. 280 and Kasota Avenue

An SUV speeding on the highway’s southbound lanes lost control as it sought to exit to Kasota Avenue, the State Patrol said.

The vehicle rolled over and vaulted over the exit ramp, coming to rest in a ravine about 80 feet down the ramp. The crash happened at 6:43 p.m.

Three people in the SUV were ejected. One died at the scene, the patrol said.

STAFF REPORT