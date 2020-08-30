One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Sunday afternoon, according to local police.

The shooting is the second reported in the northwest Minneapolis suburb in two days. Sunday’s shooting happened just about half a mile from the one the previous day.

The three people were shot around 3:55 p.m. in the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North, according to Brooklyn Park police spokesperson Mark Bruley. One was found dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital, he said.

No arrests have been made, said Bruley, who gave few other details Sunday evening.

Early Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest at a home in the 7700 block of Georgia Avenue North. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter spotted two people who had fled the home with a handgun and ammunition, and one of them was arrested.

The victim in Saturday’s shooting was expected to survive, according to police.

Staff writer Katy Read contributed to this report.