One man died and a woman was injured in a shooting early Monday in south Minneapolis.

Police went to the intersection of E. Lake Street and 12th Avenue S. on the border of the Phillips and Powderhorn neighborhoods just after midnight and found the victims on a sidewalk, police spokesman Garrett Parten said.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts on a man in his 30s, but were unsuccessful. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

A woman in her 40s was taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries from a gunshot, Parten said.

Several people were outside in the area when the shooting near the Midtown Global Market happened at 12:05 a.m., police said.

Homicide are working to determine who was involved and what happened.