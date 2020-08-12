A fire early Tuesday scorched a Duluth apartment building, where people brought out a fellow resident who later died, authorities said.

The blaze struck about 2:30 a.m. at the eight-unit building in the 600 block of E. 3rd street, fire officials said.

An unconscious resident was removed from the burning building by tenants, who then began lifesaving efforts, the Fire Department said. Emergency responders took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Authorities identified him late Tuesday afternoon as 36-year-old Michael Simone.

Firefighters had the blaze, which began in one of the apartments, under control in about 20 minutes, fire officials said.

Damage to the building was estimated at $75,000. Fire officials have yet to say how the blaze began.

City spokeswoman Kate Van Daele said, "I am hoping to provide the origin of the fire and outcome of the investigation [on Wednesday]."

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist displaced residents.

This is the city's second residential fire fatality this year. A house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood killed 74-year-old Janice Smith.