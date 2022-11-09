One person died in a single vehicle crash at an on-ramp near the Mall of America on Tuesday.

Bloomington police say the vehicle was stolen and fled from officers before crashing at the ramp to Interstate 494 eastbound from Lindau Lane, according to a social media post by the agency at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Two other adults in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries, the agency said in an update about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Bloomington police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

More information will be released Wednesday, according to police.