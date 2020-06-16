A man died Monday following a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar this weekend.

Six others were shot during a confrontation that started inside the 200 Bar, just east of Interstate 94 on W. Broadway, about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man was in his 20s and hasn't been identified, police said late Monday evening. The other victims include two women in their 20s, one man in his 30s and three men in their 40s. Police initially knew only about six victims.

The victims were taken by personal vehicles to HCMC and North Memorial Health Hospital; the man who died was transported by ambulance. Police are investigating and looking into whether some of the victims may have been involved in the shooting. The motive is not yet known.

DAVID CHANEN