On Lake Superior, embrace autumn at this weekend’s Bayfield Apple Festival

Venture into the surrounding forested hills above Lake Superior, where generations of farmers and arborists have cultivated the land for over a century. Each orchard along the Fruit Loop has its own claim to fame: Erickson’s Orchards & Country Store is renowned for its apple cider donuts, Blue Vista Farm offers panoramic views, and Hauser’s has been an institution since 1908. Many of Bayfield County’s ten or so orchards invite visitors to experience the Apple Festival on their grounds, where you can sip hot cider, shop for locally made goods and get to know the people who make this event possible.