Nestled on Lake Superior’s southern shore, Bayfield, Wis., is now enjoying warm sunny days and cool nights perfect for beach bonfires and stargazing. As summer reluctantly fades into fall, Bayfield hosts the last hurrah of the season with its 62nd Bayfield Apple Festival.
On Lake Superior, embrace autumn at this weekend’s Bayfield Apple Festival
The Wisconsin apple haven celebrates its 62nd orchard festival (Oct. 4-6) with a sprawling art fair, farmers market and music.
By Katherine Lawless
Held from Oct. 4-6, Apple Fest is an annual celebration of Bayfield’s farming community and local culture, drawing around 60,000 people. The three-day event overtakes downtown with an art market, live music, and over 60 fruit and food stalls, but also beckons visitors to experience the fields and farms that encircle Wisconsin’s smallest city.
The Bayfield Fruit Loop, as it’s known, is a collection of berry farms and orchards where families can pick strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries in the summer. While Bayfield is the “Berry Capital of Wisconsin,” during the Apple Festival it’s the orchards’ time to shine.
In town, the festivities are a feast for the senses as the air fills with the scent of fresh apple pies and the guitar pickings of local musicians. Highlights include live performances by the Big Top Chautauqua’s Blue Canvas Orchestra, the Firemen’s Fish Fry and Beer Garden (11 a.m. Sat.) and the Apple Peeling Contest (1 p.m. Sat.). And don’t miss the crowning of this year’s Apple Festival Queen, Morgan Wroblewski, whose family has operated Hauser’s Superior View Farm for six generations (6:45 p.m. Sat). The weekend culminates with a short but sweet Grand Parade along historic Rittenhouse Avenue (2 p.m. Sun.), with musical acts and floats highlighting local business and talent.
Venture into the surrounding forested hills above Lake Superior, where generations of farmers and arborists have cultivated the land for over a century. Each orchard along the Fruit Loop has its own claim to fame: Erickson’s Orchards & Country Store is renowned for its apple cider donuts, Blue Vista Farm offers panoramic views, and Hauser’s has been an institution since 1908. Many of Bayfield County’s ten or so orchards invite visitors to experience the Apple Festival on their grounds, where you can sip hot cider, shop for locally made goods and get to know the people who make this event possible.
Getting there
Bayfield is a four-hour drive northeast of the Twin Cities. Visitors can park at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino (Fri.-Sun.) or at Hauser’s Superior View Farm (Sat.-Sun. only) to take a shuttle into town for the festival. There are also several dedicated parking lots ($20) around Bayfield.
More to do
Copper Crow Distillery in nearby Red Cliff is a Native American-owned distillery specializing in handcrafted spirits. Look out for the shining copper roof in a wooded enclave, and stop in for a glass of apple brandy.
Apostle Islands Cruises is the perfect way to explore Wisconsin’s stunning 21-island archipelago. Cruise by rugged sea caves and dramatic rock formations, all while enjoying the scenic beauty of Lake Superior.
The Bayfield Maritime Museum provides fascinating exhibits on the area’s nautical heritage, from shipwrecks to historic fishing practices. Nearby, the Bayfield Heritage Museum focuses on the town’s past, with displays on its early settlers and industries. For art lovers, Eckels Pottery and Fine Craft Gallery showcases locally made ceramics and jewelry, while Bell Street Collective and Stone’s Throw Gallery feature regional artists working in various mediums, from painting to fiber arts (bayfield.org/things-to-do/arts-culture/museums-galleries).
Where to stay
Recently reopened by members of the design team behind Minneapolis’ Hewing Hotel, the St. James Social is a century-old boutique hotel in the heart of Bayfield. Unwind on the rooftop patio, relax in the on-site sauna, and dine on Neapolitan-style pizza in the lounge.
Bayfield’s bed & breakfasts are perfect for travelers seeking local charm and hospitality. Many of these historic homes date to the late 19th century and provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere with individually decorated rooms and hearty homemade breakfasts. Many of these stays are located near the walkable downtown.
Where to eat
Dine on the roof of the Bayfield Inn, where you can enjoy sweeping views of the marina as the sun sets over Lake Superior.
Start your day with a hearty breakfast at Greunke’s First Street Inn & Dining, a beloved local institution that has been fueling travelers and locals alike for generations.
about the writer
Katherine LawlessFor the Minnesota Star Tribune
A mother-daughter bargain hunt centers on the east-central Minnesota town of Cambridge. Plus: How to design your own thrift trip.