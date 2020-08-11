After months of being bombarded with mailers and attack ads, voters in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District will decide Tuesday whether to send a rising progressive star in the Democratic Party back to Congress or start over with a political newcomer vowing to focus on the district.

The much-anticipated contest between U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Democratic challenger Antone Melton-Meaux will test Omar’s first term in Congress, where she’s risen to prominence as a member of “The Squad” and a frequent foil to President Donald Trump. While her politics have made her a popular target for conservatives, she also has faced criticism from Jewish leaders and some fellow Democrats for past remarks about the political influence of Israel, for which she has apologized.

Melton-Meaux is a mediation lawyer who emerged on the scene last year as the most prominent challenger in the five-way primary, raising millions of dollars from around the country in his bid to unseat Omar. Coupled with Omar’s own prolific fundraising, homes and televisions in the district have been blanketed with appeals from the two candidates all summer long, including increasingly sharp attacks from both sides.

Melton-Meaux’s ads claim Omar is more focused on her national profile than the district. He’s also criticized her for past state-level campaign finance violations and for directing more than $1.6 million to her husband’s D.C. consulting firm. More than $2.5 million has been spent by outside groups targeting Omar in the race, according to campaign finance tracking site Open Secrets.

The DFL Party, which is backing Omar, has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging Melton-Meaux violated the law by obscuring the identity of political consultants listed as limited liability corporations working on his campaign. He has said it was necessary to protect them from being blacklisted for taking on a Democratic incumbent.

“It’s hotly contested, there are lots of allegations going around,” said DFL Party Chair Ken Martin. “My hope is that we come out of this as a party unified.”

“I think there’s excitement and energy in that Fifth District race for both candidates,” he added. “It’s probably going to be a close race. At the end of the day, I think that bodes well for the DFL Party as we move into the November election.”

The race has divided progressives and traditional liberals in the Fifth District, the most diverse in the state and one of the safest Democratic districts in the nation. The district includes Minneapolis and cities such as St. Louis Park, Richfield, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, New Hope, Fridley and northeast Edina.

Republican-endorsed candidate and businessman Lacy Johnson has raised more than $4 million for his campaign, even though the winner of the DFL primary is all but assured of going to Congress in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

Omar is one of several progressive women of color in Congress who is facing a well-financed primary challenger this year. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib both handily prevailed this summer in high-dollar primary races.