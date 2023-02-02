More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Watch Prep Spotlight at 7:30 p.m.: Gentry at Blake in boys hockey
The sixth of 12 Star Tribune Prep Hockey Spotlight games live at no charge, with the broadcast from our partners at NSPN TV.
Gophers
Gophers-Iowa wrestling showdown in a nutshell: McKee vs. Lee at 125 pounds
Minnesota's Patrick McKee finished third at last year's NCAA championships, but Friday he'll face Spencer Lee, a three-time NCAA titlist and two-time Hodge Trophy winner.
High Schools
Ken Lien, a longtime leader in selecting Minnesota's Mr. Basketball, has died
For 40 years Lien led the committee that bestowed the award on the state's top boys player.
Stage & Arts
Hennepin Theatre Trust head Mark Nerenhausen to step down
Mark Nerenhausen will retire in September after a six-year tenure.
Omar removed from Foreign Affairs Committee
U.S. House Republicans voted Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, following through on a GOP promise to oust the Minnesota Democrat from a prized position.