U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democratic members of Congress and scores of Minnesota state lawmakers on Monday called for "urgent intervention" from President Joe Biden on the nearly completed Line 3 pipeline project.

The group of 63 elected officials — most of whom are DFL state legislators — signed a letter to Biden on Monday that continued an ongoing chorus of demands for government action on the $3 billion-plus project.

"In recent weeks, we have seen concerning violations of treaty rights by public agencies and private actors, ongoing violence against Indigenous women, and environmental impacts that will have long-lasting impacts on hunting, fishing, and wild rice gathering as we grapple with the climate crisis," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter — which was also signed by fellow Minnesota Democrat U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum — asks that the Department of Interior "uphold the rights guaranteed to Indigenous people under federal treaties and fulfill Tribal requests for a government-to-government meeting concerning Line 3."

Calgary-based Enbridge received its final permits late last year after a six-year battle through Minnesota's regulatory process. The new 340-mile pipeline is 90% complete across northern Minnesota and will transport oil from Canada to Superior, Wis. It will replace the original Line 3 pipeline, which is corroding and can only operate at limited capacity. Enbridge says its new pipeline will improve safety and boost the company's earnings by restoring the full flow of oil.

Opponents of the project had hoped the Biden administration would quash Line 3 by intervening in a federal lawsuit by pipeline opponents against the Army Corps of Engineers, which in November granted a critical water and wetlands construction permit for Line 3.

Two Minnesota regulators granted environmental permits for Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, critical approvals needed for construction to begin soon on the controversial $2.6 billion project, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1826898

Environmental groups and Ojibwe tribes allege that deficiencies in the Corps' permit should cause it to be rescinded by U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. But in a key court filing in late June, the Army Corps of Engineers strongly defended its Line 3 permit.

The letter sent to the president by Democratic state and federal elected officials Monday cited climate concerns, pointing to severe drought conditions across much of Minnesota and recent wildfires. The lawmakers took issue with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' recent decision to let Enbridge remove 4.5 billion gallons of water from seasonal wetlands during construction of Line 3.

"When such massive environmental changes during construction are weighed alongside the long-term impacts of climate change driven by ongoing Line 3-related emissions, it appears clear that we are not upholding our obligations under treaties to preserve ecosystems that are economically and culturally vital to Indigenous nations," the letter reads.

More than 70 people were arrested after demonstrations in St. Paul last week, with most of the arrests taking place at a Saturday rally outside Gov. Tim Walz's residence.

The letter that Omar and McCollum signed raised concerns that $2 million in payments from Enbridge to law enforcement for police activity against the protesters has created a conflict of interest.

They also wrote that the increase in temporary residents working on the pipeline in the region have led to safety risks such as the summer arrests of two Line 3 workers in a human trafficking sting and nearly 800 COVID-19 infections among pipeline workers.

Staff writers Mike Hughlett, Shannon Prather and Kristen Leigh Painter contributed to this report.

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Twitter: @smontemayor