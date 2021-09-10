Angelo Castellano's tiebreaking homer in the fifth inning led the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 4-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night at CHS Field before a crowd of 5,553.

BOXSCORE: Omaha 4, Saints 2

The third of the Storm Chasers' three solo homers put them ahead 3-2.

The Saints had won three straight, including 6-5 and 17-3 wins in the first two games of this series.

The Saints took a 2-1 lead on Gilberto Celestino's solo homer in the first — his fifth of the season — and Tomas Telis' RBI groundout in the third. They were held to six hits by three Omaha pitchers.

Starter Beau Burrows took the loss. He gave up three runs and four hits in 4⅔ innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Bobby Witt Jr. and M.J. Melendez also went deep for the Storm Chasers.

