Auburn sophomore Suni Lee, the Olympian from St. Paul, scored perfect 10s on her opening and closing events — bars and beams — in an SEC dual gymnastics meet at Alabama. She also won the all-around with a score of 39.825, tying her college career best.
The No. 11 Crimson won the meet 197.850 to 197.700 for the No. 6 Tigers.
"We know exactly what we need to work on going to the gym," Lee said. "Work even harder, be even better."
Hooten's 10 leads U
Junior Mya Hooten earned a 10 in the floor exercise on the final routine of the night to help the Gophers edge Illinois 196.675 to 195.775 Saturday at Maturi Pavilion in Big Ten women's gymnastics. It was her fifth perfect score in that event in her college career. The Woodbury native also won the all-around (39.675), vault (9.975) and bars (9.875).
"Today was actually magical," Hooten said. "I've been working really hard to compete all-around and to get that all-around score felt really great to be out here and the fans made it 10 times better."
Diggins places second in World Cup race
Despite a fall, skier Jessie Diggins of Afton finishing second in the 10k freestyle in the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Toblach, Italy, on Saturday.
"I hit my left knee, honestly really hard, spun around and got back up, and kept going as hard as I could," Diggins said. "I kind of put it behind me, and I was really proud of how I skied the rest of the course."
Diggins time was 23 minutes, 38 seconds — 13.3 seconds behind Sweden's Ebba Andersson. Diggins placed third in the freestyle sprint on Friday.
Etc.
- The Lynx signed three players for their training camp roster; 6-3 forward Maya Dodson, a rookie out of Notre Dame, and two guards drafted in 2021, Stephanie Watts of North Carolina, and Kiana Williams of NCAA champion Stanford that season. Watts is currently playing in Spain, Williams in Hungary.
- The Gophers' Amira Young won the 60-meter dash in the Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame in 7.24 seconds — the second best time in program history. Diarra Sow and Tiera Robinson-Jones tied for first in the triple jump in 42 feet, 1¼ inches — fourth best in school indoor history. The 4x400 relay (3:37.23) also won. Shelby Frank took second in the weight throw (74-10½).
- The Gophers men's golf team tied Northwestern in the semifinals and Indiana in the third-place match of the Big Ten Match Play men's golf tournament in Palm Coast, Fla., but lost both times on a tiebreaker (total holes won). Harrison Arnold and Jacob Pedersen won their matches 1-up for Minnesota against the Wildcats. Lincoln Johnson won 4 and 3 and Antoine Sale 2-up for the Gophers versus the Hoosiers.
- The Minnesota Whitecaps game at the Montreal Force on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather conditions affecting travel, the Premier Hockey Federation announced. The teams will still play at noon Sunday as originally scheduled, with the second game of the weekend series reset for noon Monday.
- Micah Burton, a forward from Mounds View, was named to the 20-player U.S. team for the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship soccer tournament on Feb. 11-26 in Guatemala. Burton, 16, plays for the Austin (Texas) FC academy team.