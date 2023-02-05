Auburn sophomore Suni Lee, the Olympian from St. Paul, scored perfect 10s on her opening and closing events — bars and beams — in an SEC dual gymnastics meet at Alabama. She also won the all-around with a score of 39.825, tying her college career best.

The No. 11 Crimson won the meet 197.850 to 197.700 for the No. 6 Tigers.

"We know exactly what we need to work on going to the gym," Lee said. "Work even harder, be even better."

Hooten's 10 leads U

Junior Mya Hooten earned a 10 in the floor exercise on the final routine of the night to help the Gophers edge Illinois 196.675 to 195.775 Saturday at Maturi Pavilion in Big Ten women's gymnastics. It was her fifth perfect score in that event in her college career. The Woodbury native also won the all-around (39.675), vault (9.975) and bars (9.875).

"Today was actually magical," Hooten said. "I've been working really hard to compete all-around and to get that all-around score felt really great to be out here and the fans made it 10 times better."

Diggins places second in World Cup race

Despite a fall, skier Jessie Diggins of Afton finishing second in the 10k freestyle in the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Toblach, Italy, on Saturday.

"I hit my left knee, honestly really hard, spun around and got back up, and kept going as hard as I could," Diggins said. "I kind of put it behind me, and I was really proud of how I skied the rest of the course."

Diggins time was 23 minutes, 38 seconds — 13.3 seconds behind Sweden's Ebba Andersson. Diggins placed third in the freestyle sprint on Friday.

