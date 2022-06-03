Minnesota Duluth and men's hockey coach Scott Sandelin agreed to a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2026-27 season, pending Board of Regents approval next week, the school announced Friday.
Sandelin, who has guided the Bulldogs to three NCAA championships and six Frozen Four appearances, will make $375,000 in 2025-26 and $380,000 in 2026-27 and will receive a supplemental retirement contribution of $220,000 in each of those years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Yanks' Donaldson off IL, making 1st start since Anderson ban
Josh Donaldson was activated from the 10-day injured list and in the lineup for the New York Yankees on Friday night for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for a remark to Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.
Sports
Graham hits first grand slam of NCAAs, Oklahoma tops Liberty
Peyton Graham hit the first grand slam of this season's NCAA Tournament and No. 9 overall seed Oklahoma beat Liberty 16-3 on Friday in the Gainesville Regional.
Sports
New track, new test: NASCAR's top series heads to St. Louis
Kyle Larson is willing to drive just about anything with four wheels and an engine, and his ability to jump between NASCAR's highest level and small-town late model races on dirt should come in handy this weekend.
Gophers
Minnesota Duluth gives men's hockey coach Scott Sandelin two-year extension
The three-time national championship winner now has a contract that runs through 2026-27.
Sports
UEFA says sorry to fans for Champions League final chaos
After initially blaming fans, UEFA apologized to them on Friday for the "frightening and distressing" chaos at the Champions League final after Real Madrid joined Liverpool in demanding the organizer explains what went wrong at the Stade de France.