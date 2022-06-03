Minnesota Duluth and men's hockey coach Scott Sandelin agreed to a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2026-27 season, pending Board of Regents approval next week, the school announced Friday.

Sandelin, who has guided the Bulldogs to three NCAA championships and six Frozen Four appearances, will make $375,000 in 2025-26 and $380,000 in 2026-27 and will receive a supplemental retirement contribution of $220,000 in each of those years.