OKC's Jalen Williams is key as Thunder look to clinch the West, Wolves try to stay alive in Game 5

It hasn't been all smooth for Williams in the playoffs — he hit some ruts against Denver in the Western Conference semifinals and he scored only 13 points in the Game 3 blowout loss at Minnesota on Saturday. But Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the 24-year-old Williams keeps improving because he has the right approach to the game. He is averaging 23 points on 49% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from 3-point range in the series.