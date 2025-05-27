OKC's Jalen Williams is key as Thunder look to clinch the West, Wolves try to stay alive in Game 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder's second scoring option, looked like a budding superstar during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Julius Randle, the Minnesota Timberwolves' second option, looked like a bystander.
If those results repeats themselves in Game 5 on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, the Thunder could clinch the series and be heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 while the Timberwolves likely will head into next year still having never gotten past the conference finals.
Williams scored 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting in Game 4, a 128-126 win for Oklahoma City that gave the Thunder a 3-1 lead in the series. His biggest shot came in the fourth quarter. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander threw a pass between Jaden McDaniels' legs while doing the splits and falling to the ground, and Williams caught it and drained a 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a 116-109 lead.
''Honestly I think the clock was low so I was just kind of like, ‘Shoot it.' ... Just shots in general, I work really hard and shoot a lot of them, so when I'm shooting them, that's kind of my mindset going into it: Just being aggressive and take what the defense gives me," Williams said.
The timing of the shot was critical, and it gave the Thunder some much-needed cushion against a Timberwolves team that did not quit.
''This journey is not easy, and it's not meant to be easy," Williams said. "These experiences will make us better. Down the stretch, you've got to know the score, obviously, but you can't let that affect the game. They're going to score. They're a really good team. ... I think a lot of it is we just stayed with it.''
While Gilgeous-Alexander has garnered most of the attention for the Thunder this season, Williams quietly has stacked up accolades and played a key role in their league-best 68-14 regular-season record. Williams was named an All-Star for the first time, then was selected third-team All-NBA and second-team all-defense.