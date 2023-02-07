Officials on Monday released the identity of the woman who was hit by a vehicle and died while crossing a street in Brooklyn Park over the weekend.

Angeles del Rocio Majia Morales, 48, was the woman who was struck about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooklyn Boulevard at Hampshire Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Neither police nor the Medical Examiner's Office disclosed a city of residence for Morales, who was declared dead at the scene.

The teenage driver who hit Morales stopped immediately and was found by officers to not be impaired by drugs or alcohol, police Inspector Elliot Faust said.

"We don't believe the driver was at fault," the inspector said, "but we won't be able to say that solidly until we see all the evidence."

Faust said Morales was carrying groceries while crossing Brooklyn Boulevard from south to north at Hampshire, where there is no crosswalk. Based on the law, the inspector said, the woman did not have the right of way.

Other vehicles hit Morales after she fell to the pavement, but those drivers "didn't know they hit a person," Faust said.