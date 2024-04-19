Officials identified the teenage boy whose body was found two days after he jumped into a southwestern Minnesota lake to retrieve a canoe paddle.
The body of Skyler Goulette, 15, of Mountain Lake, was recovered by searchers midday Wednesday from Eagle Lake, the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office said.
Goulette had been canoeing with a family member about 10 miles northeast of Windom early Monday evening when he jumped in to retrieve his paddle, the Sheriff's Office said. He attempted to swim back to the canoe, but the wind pushed it farther from him, according to the Sheriff's Office.
There were no lifejackets in the canoe, the Sheriff's Office said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Mosquitos are back and so are the workers trying to keep their numbers down
The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District sent its seasonal technicians this week to collect samples and learn where to focus its early treatment efforts.
Local
Officials ID teen who died after jumping into southwestern Minnesota lake to retrieve canoe paddle
He attempted to swim back to the canoe, but the wind pushed it farther from him, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Duluth
Charges: Man fatally stabbed woman in neck outside downtown Duluth bar after closing time
Gunfire erupted immediately afterward, according to the charges.
Rochester
Charges: Man posed as woman in video chats, lured men into sexually exploiting youngest of children
"His whereabouts since that time are unknown," a BCA statement read. "He may or may not still be in Minnesota."
Local
Fired Mpls. math teacher accuses management of 'cancerous rot'
Becka Thompson was hired to teach students learning English as a second language.