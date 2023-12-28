Officials have identified the driver of an SUV who died over the weekend in a wrong-way collision with another SUV in Anoka County.

Sarah J. Rajanen, 32, of Lino Lakes, was severely injured in the crash about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in Columbus on NE. Lake Drive near NE. 141st Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders gave aid to Rajanen at the scene, where she died, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rajanen was heading north on Lake Drive and strayed into the southbound lane. Her vehicle struck an SUV heading the other way, the Sheriff's Office said.

Her survivors included husband Mark and children ages 5, 6 and 12, according to an online fundraising campaign started to help the family with expenses related to the crash.

The other driver was injured and last reported to be in stable condition. Officials have yet to release his identity.